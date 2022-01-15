Submit Release
News Search

There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,704 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of Alexa McDonough

CANADA, January 15 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of Alexa McDonough, former leader of the New Democratic Party:

“It is with sadness today that I learned of the passing of Alexa McDonough, former leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party and the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party.

“A social worker by training, Ms. McDonough led the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party from 1980 to 1994, and the federal New Democratic Party from 1995 to 2003. Throughout her career, she was a trailblazer for women in politics and an inclusive voice for progressive change in Canadian politics. In the House of Commons, Ms. McDonough was a strong advocate for gender equality, support for marginalized people, and a more compassionate government.

“Following her retirement from politics, Ms. McDonough served as Interim President of Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax for a year and continued her involvement in international development and peace advocacy work. She also received numerous honours over the course of her lifetime, including the Order of Canada in 2009, the Order of Nova Scotia and the Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and several honorary degrees.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ms. McDonough, a dedicated public servant, a champion for social justice, and an inspiration to Canadians.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of Alexa McDonough

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.