An Executive Approach to a Children's Charity: Mark Enlow Foundation’s work with the North Bay Children’s Center
What Executives Can Contribute to Create High-Functioning Charities: Mark EnlowSANTA ROSA, CA, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Enlow and Associates devote their professional efforts to executive recruitment. But they live out the qualities they seek for their most successful placements in their charitable work in the North Bay.
Mark Enlow holds the not-unusual view that he has a duty to give to people less fortunate than he. But in creating the Mark Enlow Foundation, he has made compassion, generosity, and service an everyday part of his life. Consider, for example, the North Bay Children's Center.
What is the North Bay Children's Center?
The North Bay Children's Center (NBCC) affords children in Marin and Sonoma counties access to high-quality childcare and children's enrichment programs. Their 13 service centers stretch from Healdsburg in the north to Sonoma in the south.
While the North Bay is associated with wealth, one-third of families in Marin County and one-half of families in Sonoma County can't send their children to preschool because of steep costs.
Access to early childhood education produces long-term benefits for the child. Children who attend high-quality preschool programs are 31 percent more likely to finish high school and 23 percent more likely to secure employment when they graduate than children who have little or no access to early childhood and kindergarten programs. NBCC has provided more than 4,000 childcare hours and 300,000 meals to children in need in Marin and Sonoma counties since 1990.
NBCC supports quality educational programs taught by skilled teachers. A highlight of NBCC's work is its Garden of Eden program, which teaches children about nutrition through working in school and community gardens. Kids leave NBCC programs with the skills they need to succeed in kindergarten and the rest of their academic careers.
What Has Mark Enlow Done for NBCC?
Mark Enlow is a family man. As a father of three, he understands the importance of early-childhood experiences in setting the stage for success later in life. And because Mark Enlow and Associates operates from Sonoma County, Enlow feels that his support for the North Bay Children's Center is taking care of needs in his own backyard.
In recent years, Mark Enlow has:
Donated $1 million to North Bay Children's Center Bright Futures Capital Campaign. Enlow's generous October 2019 donation expanded NBCC's capacity for helping children by 37 percent, rebuilding NBCC's main campus and creating a North Bay Learning Lab for parents and teachers.
Hosted the Center's Annual A Night In Tuscany Fundraiser. As host and honoree, Enlow raised substantial funds for NBCC at the December 2019 fundraiser.
Donated a year's worth of meat to NBCC's feeding programs. As the COVID-19 pandemic brought food insecurity to many families in the North Bay, Mark Enlow searched for meaningful ways to respond. In June 2020, Enlow donated a year's worth of turkey and chicken to the Center. He also donated the use of his private airplane for transportation of food and supplies.
Mark Enlow has helped thousands of children in Marin and Sonoma counties achieve school readiness, health, and wellness. His passion for service and his dedication to finding new avenues to support the good of the community reflect his attitudes toward his work and his life.
