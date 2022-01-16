YSL Group cooperates with Savills Vietnam to develop Nam Bình Xuyên IP

VIETNAM, January 16 -

A view of Vĩnh Phúc Province. The Nam Bình Xuyên IP is being developed in this province by the YSL Group with an investment of VNĐ2.2 trillion (US$95.7 million). Photo dangcongsan.vn

VĨNH PHÚC — YSL Group, the South Korean investor of the Nam Bình Xuyên Green Park, will cooperate with Savills Vietnam to develop this industrial park.

Savills Vietnam will be a stratergic partnership providing a comprehensive range of services for YSL Group’s Nam Bình Xuyên Green Park project, including sales, advisory and marketing services.

With its global network, Savills will also help the project attract reputable local and international customers.

The Nam Bình Xuyên IP is being built in Bình Xuyên District, Vĩnh Phúc Province by the YSL Group with an investment of VNĐ2.2 trillion (US$95.7 million). This 295-ha high-tech project contributes to the province’s sustainable development and high-tech targets with its green, smart, and modern ecosystem.

The Nam Bình Xuyên Green Park is expected to launch in the second quarter in 2023 and provide modern industrial land and properties for investors from high value-added fields such as electrical equipment, data centres or logistics.

Matthew Powell, Director of Savills Hanoi, said: “Increasingly, businesses must comply with higher environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, such as publishing annual environmental reports. Therefore, investors need real estate developers to provide eco-friendly industrial parks that prioritise sustainable development. Projects that integrate green technology, such as the Nam Bình Xuyên IP, will become invaluable.”

Lee Gong Myung, Chairman of YSL Group added: “The Nam Bình Xuyên IP plays an important role in the development strategy of YSL Group in the Asia-Pacific. Our partnership with Savills will create a solid foundation for the long-term development and success of the Nam Bình Xuyên.”

In the first nine months of 2021, Vĩnh Phúc was the second largest recipient with $693 million or 12.67 per cent of the national foreign direct investment.

Over the past five years, Vĩnh Phúc has become one of the Northern Key Economic Zone hotspots as manufacturing continues to drive the economy. — VNS