Emirati Blogger @emirati.Nomad opens his stores Blue Wolf General Trading in three locations in Dubai

Emirati Blogger @emirati.Nomad opens his stores Blue Wolf General Trading in three locations in DubaiDUBAI, UAE, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emirati Blogger @emirati.Nomad opens his store Blue Wolf General Trading in three locations in Dubai. The first location opened in Global Village at the Americas pavilion under the name World of Wonders shop 21 last October 2021. Then followed by the opening of the main branch at Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands Shop SE-246 last November 2021. Whats Astonishing is the online store that started delivering to all UAE cities a few days back January 2022 which give them a great start to the year.
The Concept of the store is really cool, everything that's weird and strange from gadgets to weird-looking glasses.
One of the cool items they sell is the award-winning American Aquafarm, an aquarium that grows food and cleans itself. The fish feeds the plants, and the plants clean the waters.
Another cool item is the Sentro Knitting machine that allows you to create many great scarfs, beanie hats, socks and more from scratch without needing to have any experience. By hand, the Beanie hat would take a whole day while the machine would take 15 minutes only.
Their Anti-Gravity Sticker allows you to stick your phone hands-free on any clean, dry, flat, smooth surface (not ideal for painted surfaces or wallpaper) and you can use your phone hands-free either for taking a selfie, or do a video call or even enjoy watching a movie.
We wish him all the best and looking forward to seeing more gadgets and cool items.
Their Instagram Handle @bluewolf.gt
