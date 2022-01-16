Middlesex Barracks/ DUI#1, Reckless Endangerment, Abuse Neglect & Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult
CASE#: 22A3000233
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/15/2022 21:35 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 @ Moretown/Duxbury town line, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI, Reckless Endangerment & Abuse, Neglect & Exploitation of a Venerable Adult
ACCUSED: Samantha Hojnacki
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/15/2022 at approximately 21:35 hours Troopers were notified of a single vehicle crash located on Route 100 in the town of Moretown. Troopers responded to the scene and found a black vehicle that had crashed into the side of a barn. An investigation showed the registered owner, Samantha Hojnacki, was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Hojnacki was currently acting as a caretaker for a vulnerable adult moments before the crash. Investigation revealed Hojnacki was transporting the vulnerable adult home and was involved in a verbal altercation. She eventually left the vulnerable adult on the side of the road in -9 degree weather. Hojnacki was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI, Reckless Endangerment and Abuse Neglect & Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. Hojnacki was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Hojnacki was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on February 3rd, 2022 at 08:30 hours.
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/3/2022 08:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
