Middlesex Barracks/ DUI#1, Reckless Endangerment, Abuse Neglect & Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3000233

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2022 21:35 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 @ Moretown/Duxbury town line, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI, Reckless Endangerment & Abuse, Neglect & Exploitation of a Venerable Adult

ACCUSED: Samantha Hojnacki

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/15/2022 at approximately 21:35 hours Troopers were notified of a single vehicle crash located on Route 100 in the town of Moretown. Troopers responded to the scene and found a black vehicle that had crashed into the side of a barn. An investigation showed the registered owner, Samantha Hojnacki, was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Hojnacki was currently acting as a caretaker for a vulnerable adult moments before the crash. Investigation revealed Hojnacki was transporting the vulnerable adult home and was involved in a verbal altercation. She eventually left the vulnerable adult on the side of the road in -9 degree weather. Hojnacki was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI, Reckless Endangerment and Abuse Neglect & Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. Hojnacki was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Hojnacki was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on February 3rd, 2022 at 08:30 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/3/2022 08:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648