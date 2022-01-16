Submit Release
News Search

There were 67 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,743 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI#1, Reckless Endangerment, Abuse Neglect & Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3000233

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea                             

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2022 21:35 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 @ Moretown/Duxbury town line, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI, Reckless Endangerment & Abuse, Neglect & Exploitation of a Venerable Adult

 

ACCUSED: Samantha Hojnacki

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/15/2022 at approximately 21:35 hours Troopers were notified of a single vehicle crash located on Route 100 in the town of Moretown. Troopers responded to the scene and found a black vehicle that had crashed into the side of a barn. An investigation showed the registered owner, Samantha Hojnacki, was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Hojnacki was currently acting as a caretaker for a vulnerable adult moments before the crash. Investigation revealed Hojnacki was transporting the vulnerable adult home and was involved in a verbal altercation.  She eventually left the vulnerable adult on the side of the road in -9 degree weather. Hojnacki was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI, Reckless Endangerment and Abuse Neglect & Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. Hojnacki was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Hojnacki was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on February 3rd, 2022 at 08:30 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/3/2022 08:30 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI#1, Reckless Endangerment, Abuse Neglect & Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.