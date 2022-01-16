eXp Realty Senior Specialist Division announces Senior Topic Seminar Series for 2022

Happy retired people who are comfortable financially

Four no-cost seminars will enlighten seniors about topics of importance throughout the year

With over 10,000 people retiring each day, this important series of seminars provides an ongoing knowledge platform so, seniors will be able to make well-informed decisions to improve their lives.” — Irina Hill

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, January 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, eXp Realty, one of the top 50 fast-growing international real estate companies, announced a series of four senior topic seminars designed to provide high value information for homeowners age 55 and better in Beverly Hills and surrounding areas. The series will be hosted by Irina Hill, a licensed Real Estate professional with over 20 years of CPA experience, who is also a certified luxury home marketing specialist. Irina will bring together and involve subject matter experts in each field related to the seminars’ topics. This no-cost, no-obligation seminars will be held on the dates indicated: Prop 13 tax transfer update & thought provoking ideas for and against downsizingEnd of march March (Date and time TBD), Roxbury Park Community Center Housing options for senior health setbacks & owning a duplex, triplex or fourplex vs. an ADUEnd of May (Date and Time TBD), Roxbury Park Community Center• Estate planning truths about trusts vs. probate & ideas to leverage the equity in your home to pay for unforeseen life expenses.End of July (Date and Time TBD), Roxbury Park Community Center• Basics for aging in place & how to avoid outliving your money in retirement End of September (Date and Time TBD), Roxbury Park Community CenterOn the series of four seminars, expert Irina said, “With over 10,000 people retiring each day – a trend that will continue for the next twenty to thirty years, we recognize that seniors seek trustful information and expertise to understand and adapt to an always-changing retirement landscape. This important series of seminars provides an ongoing knowledge platform so, as key life situations arise, seniors will have tools to make well-informed decisions that often impact their lives for years to come.”About Irina: Irina is a Senior Real Estate Specialist with eXp Realty Luxury Collection. She is a National Association of Realtors certified SRES (Senior Real Estate Specialist). The SRESCouncil trains REALTORSto meet the special needs of maturing Americans when selling, buying, relocating, or refinancing residential or investment properties. Jim is a valued resource to his clients and prospects.Besides many years of tax and financial planning experience, she also offers unique marketing expertise learned through her real estate career and education. Less than 1% of Realtors hold both Senior Real Estate Specialist and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist Designations, which she acquired in order to better serve her clients’ needs.About eXp Realty: eXp Realty is committed to continuing and expanding its top ten percent position in the Real Estate Industry by providing the most trusted and reliable high-quality service and technology possible. eXp Realty is one of the fastest-growing brokerages commissioning more than 70,000 real estate agents worldwide. Customer is king at eXp Realty.For media inquiries, to find out more about seminar topics, or to reserve a place in one or more of our senior topic seminars, call Irina directly (310) 467-2277.

55 Or Better? This Is Your Year!