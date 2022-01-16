HOMCARE AUSTRALIA Launches Service in Brisbane and Sunshine Coast Regions

The services are designed to support areas in which retirees are choosing to relocate.

AUSTRALIA , January 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOMCARE AUSTRALIA is pleased to announce it is launching its reputable home care assistance service in the Brisbane and Sunshine Coast regions.HOMCARE AUSTRALIA is an easy and convenient home care assistance platform for individuals who are looking to book a professional vetted carer. Connecting individuals looking for home based support services with top-quality, pre-screened supervised carers and a seamless booking process, HOMCARE is the ultimate and most convenient way to book care support services in the region.In the company’s recent news, HOMCARE AUSTRALIA is launching care services in the Brisbane and Sunshine Coast regions, where many retirees are choosing to relocate. This new Client Portal aims to bring loved ones and their families closer, with Care Support clients have now having the ability to share with their families care support information, including details of provided care and roster information. The Client Portal allows for a two-way communication, as well as better management of service delivery escalations.“In Victoria, overnight and 24-hour live-in home service clients have reported high satisfaction with timely and transparent reporting of care delivery progress,” says David Finn, founder of the company. “The Client Portal has been welcomed by NDIS disability care coordinators who can also access client progress in a timely fashion.”“What truly sets us apart from other care services, however, is that we never contract out our clients,” Finn states. “We employ staff with a minimum of three years paid Australian work experience and who also have valuable life experiences which can contribute positively to client home support. With the HOMCARE AUSTRALIA, you get to choose the care staff and are assured of consistency.”HOMCARE AUSTRALIA offers a wide breadth of care services in Brisbane , Sunshine Coast, and Melbourne, including:• Senior’s home care assistance• In home day and overnight respite support• After hospital home support• 24-hour home care• Disability NDIS support• HCP Home Care Package supportFor more information about HOMCARE AUSTRALIA, please visit www.homcare.com.au About HOMCARE AUSTRALIAHOMCARE AUSTRALIA was founded in 2015 with the mission to deliver exceptional home care assistance solutions for those seeking independence and improved health. The team’s care staff bring an attentive and ‘caring from the heart’ toolbox, so clients can be rest assured of achieving security and peace of mind while remaining in their own home.The company’s motto is ‘Your Care. Your Choice. One Afternoon or a Whole Week.”