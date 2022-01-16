Submit Release
Work starts on US$2.37-billion Hải Lăng LNG power centre in Quảng Trị

VIETNAM, January 16 -  

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the first phase of Hải Lăng liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant. — Photo courtesy of T&T

QUẢNG TRỊ — A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the construction of the first phase of Hải Lăng liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant in Hải An commune in the central province of Quảng Trị's Hải Lăng District.

The project, which spans 120ha, will have a capacity of 1,500 MW and is able to supply 8.25 billion kWh to the national grid each year.

With an investment of VNĐ54 trillion ($2.37 billion), the project is invested by a consortium of Việt Nam’s conglomerate T&T Group, Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), Hanwha Energy Corporation, and Korea Southern Power (KOSPO). It is expected to be put into operation in 2026-27.

It will include a port capable of handling vessels carrying up to 226,000 cu.m of gas and receiving 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Văn Hùng asked the investors to speed up the project’s procedures and mobilise financial resources to carry out the project, ensuring the quality, safety and meeting the schedule.

He also said that favourable conditions would be created during the project's implementation. — VNS

 

