First-Ever Collaboration: Rock Stars from USA, Croatia & Indonesia Join for Climate Change Song

Some of the biggest names in the music industry from US & Indonesia have come together to record a song about climate change

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derek Sherinian, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, Simon Phillips, Jeff Scott Soto and Billy Sheehan joined forces to record a song about climate change.

Dino Jelusic, singer from Croatia, Once Mekel and Edo Widiz from Indonesia also appeared on "HUMAN RACE", which was released January 21 on iTunes, Spotify and other digital music platforms. Proceeds from the track will go towards growing the Human Race Forest in partnership with ForestNation. "This forest will create sustainable livelihoods for people affected by deforestation and help in our collective fight against climate change" said Andrew Pothecary, the founder of ForestNation.

The DREAM Team project was organized by Indra Putra, Derek Sherinian and Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal & Edo Widiz to support "ReForest Our Planet" program from ForestNation which aims to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels.

DREAM Team Project - HUMAN RACE | ForestNation Official Video