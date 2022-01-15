Submit Release
Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 300 Block of 10th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the 300 block of 10th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:58 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects followed the victim into a residential apartment building. Once inside, one of the victims forcibly took the victim’s property and both suspects fled the scene. The suspects were later arrested by responding officers.

 

On Friday, January 14, 2022, 18 year-old Tyree Pearson, of Southeast, DC, and a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence) and Burglary Two.

