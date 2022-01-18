Newly Launched Hangover Coffee Introducing Portable Pour Over Brewing To The States

Featuring Hangover Coffee Single Serve Specialty Pour Over Coffee Pouches Brewing Pour Over using Hangover Coffee Single Serve Pour Over Pouches Featuring Hangover Coffee Co-founders Natalie Ma (left) and Melody Jung (right)

Cofounders Natalie Ma and Melody Jung drew inspiration from “Pour Over Pouches” in Asia to launch their brand with the goal of blending quality and convenience.

We each flew back with a suitcase of coffee pouches, wondering why they were so hard to find in the States. That was our lightbulb moment.” — Natalie Ma