Explore the future of retail at Digital Retail Africa 2022

Digital Retail Africa 2022 will be held online on the 26th of January 2022

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the global pandemic acting as an accelerant, digital transformation across retail verticals has gained new momentum, seeing rapid adoption of digital technology across the sector.

According to a 2021 research report released by PWC, people affected by the pandemic are driving a “historic and dramatic shift in consumer behaviour”. The consulting firm reports a strong shift to online shopping as people were first confined by lockdowns, and then many continued to work from home.

Another significant finding from the report is that consumers are not likely to go back to their old ways of shopping once the pandemic is over.

Online sales in South Africa grew by 66% in 2020 to more than $1.8 billion (ZAR30 billion). This means that retailers have no choice but to reimagine the functionality of stores and tap into digital tools to stay relevant for the ‘new normal-customer’.

Under the theme “Developing sustainability and competitiveness in the post-pandemic retail landscape”, #DRA2022 will bring together hundreds of retail and technology leaders to engage on key retail technology trends and their impact on the sector. This event will also delve into how to survive by harnessing new technology to improve both Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency.

Confirmed speakers for Digital Retail Africa 2022 include:
• Dmitriy Anderson , CIO and Digital & Social Commerce Leader At Leroy Merlin
• Dr. Babajide Oyeduntan, Head: Retail Sales & Retention at Avon HMO
• Dr. Virimai Mugobo, HOD Dept. of Retail Business Management at CPUT
• Sihle Mkhize, Head of Modern Retail & Pharmacy at GSK
• Alastair Tempest, CEO at E-commerce Forum Africa
• Gary de Vogel, CEO Africa at Hi-Tech
• Tilene Narainan, Customer Experience & Future Value Creation at SASOL


Key topics to be discussed:
• Reimagining the Future of African Retail
• Unpacking Next-Level E-commerce: People, Data & Technology
• Leveraging Technology and Automation to Unlock Retail Growth in Africa
• Overcoming Retail Security Challenges
• Touchless Retail Solutions: Reshaping the In-Store Experience
• The Impact of Buy-Now-Pay-Later Platforms on the Retail Industry
• Using Technology to Drive Efficiencies in Retail Logistics
• How Cloud Computing is Transforming the Retail Sector
• What Could the ‘Metaverse’ Mean for Retail?

To register, speak or exhibit at the conference, visit: www.digitalretailafrica.co.za.

Register for Digital Retail Africa 2022 at www.digitalretailafrica.co.za

