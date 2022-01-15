Submit Release
Governor Lamont Announces State of Connecticut Has Distributed 3.1 Million COVID-19 Self-Tests in Last Two Weeks

Governor Ned Lamont

01/15/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut has distributed a total of 3.1 million COVID-19 self-tests over the last two weeks, with about 1 million distributed in the last two days alone.

Since December 31, 2021, the state has delivered the following amounts:

Recipient

Tests

Municipalities

1,000,000

K-12 students and teachers

1,420,000

Early childhood providers

164,000

State employees / PNPs

214,000

Faith-based organizations

154,000

Residents and clients of congregate settings

49,000

Foodshare

37,000

Homebound vaccinations

8,000

K-12 bus drivers

11,000

Center for Disability Rights

5,000

Undocumented residents

6,000

Seasonal farm workers

9,000

Incarcerated population

10,000

Public college and university students

13,000

TOTAL

3,100,000

Governor Lamont said that his administration anticipates receiving deliveries in the coming days of thousands more self-tests that it has ordered, and the state will continue distributing them as they arrive in Connecticut.

“We have so many partners working together to obtain, deliver, and distribute these self-tests, and I could not be more grateful to all of the groups involved for working together and getting these out to the residents of Connecticut as quickly as possible,” Governor Lamont said. “I am certain that Connecticut currently has one of the largest self-test distributions of any state in the northeast, and I’m appreciative of everyone’s cooperative efforts.”

Procurement and distribution of the tests by the state has been overseen by the Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Department of Administrative Services, and the Connecticut National Guard. In addition, the State Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Department of Developmental Services, Department of Children and Families, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Department of Housing has provided support for test distribution to the communities each of those respective state agencies serve.

For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.

