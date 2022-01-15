Submit Release
Royalty Mirror Transforms How People Shop for Glass & Mirrors in 2022

Royalty Mirror Logo

Royalty Mirror

Gym Mirror Frameless

Gym Mirror

Customers can order customized glass table tops, mirrors, and shower doors in the comfort of their homes.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new normal brings in innovative solutions from businesses that offer consumers the option to conduct transactions online in the most convenient way possible. And Royalty Mirror is a gamechanger in the glass industry as it has developed a simple and comprehensive process so that its customers can easily order customized glass designs online and enjoy fast delivery of their purchases.

With the introduction of Royalty Mirror’s new online ordering system, customers can now design glass table tops, shower doors, and mirrors through its website without having to call expensive contractors and wait weeks or months for such basic household items.

“We are transforming the glass industry to the next level,” stated a representative from Royalty Mirror.

Royalty Mirror offers modern custom table tops for offices, dining tables, and patio tables. They have frameless mirrors with more than 100+ different shapes. And they can provide more than 100 different options for their shower doors. It also offers competitive prices with fast delivery on large glass wholesale orders.

“I used this glass as a dining room table. The price could not be beaten, and the dimensions were accurate. It looks great,” shared Mike, a satisfied customer.

Royalty Mirror has real people working hard to provide real support, and customers can contact them at +1 209-509-4985 or support@royaltymirror.com.

More information can be found at https://www.royaltymirror.com/.

About Royalty Mirror

Royalty Mirror manufactures custom tempered glass that is four times stronger than regular non-tempered glass. All products are made in the USA in a state-of-the-art facility.

Dusan D
RM
email us here

Glass Table Top Royalty Mirror

