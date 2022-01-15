Submit Release
Foreign Minister receives Special Envoy of UN Secretary General on Myanmar

VIETNAM, January 15 -  

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held talks with Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer via videoconference from Hà Nội late Friday.

Expressing concern over instability in Myanmar, both sides highlighted the urgent priority of ending violence, increasing humanitarian support for Myanmar citizens while promoting dialogue and trust to seek a peaceful and sustainable solution that suits the Myanmar people.

Heyzer congratulated Việt Nam on accomplishing its role as ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-21.

She spoke highly of the bloc’s efforts to seek a solution to the Myanmar issue, especially the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, and wished to partner with ASEAN and ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy during the process.

Sơn said that Việt Nam and ASEAN always considered Myanmar a member of the ASEAN family, so closely follows the situation and assists the country on the basis of respecting its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He took note of efforts made by ASEAN and Việt Nam, including provision of humanitarian support for people and appointing ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy to promote dialogue and reconciliation.

The minister stressed that a comprehensive and progressive approach was needed, saying that every solution must put people at the centre.

He wished that the international community and the UN would create favourable conditions for dialogue and reconciliation in Myanmar as well as continue supporting ASEAN’s central role and efforts.

Speaking highly of the UN’s support for ASEAN and Myanmar, Sơn said that he backed coordination between Heyzer and ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy in the near future.

The two sides agreed to work closely together to help Myanmar return to normal for the benefit of the Myanmar people as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and common development in the region. — VNS

