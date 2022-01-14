Submit Release
The 2022 entrance exam for recommended students will be held as scheduled under strict epidemic prevention measures

MACAU, January 14 - The 2022 joint entrance exam of ordinary universities in mainland China for Macao’s recommended students (hereinafter referred to as "the recommended exam") will be held on this Saturday (15th, January) from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm at Kao Yip Middle School (Address: Av. Xian Xing Hai) under the premise of complying with the epidemic prevention regulations of the SAR government. The DSEDJ actively adopts various epidemic prevention measures and reminds candidates to pay attention to and comply with the measures.

In order to protect the health of personnel and ensure that the exams will be held as scheduled, more than 80% of the universities in mainland China have taken the initiative to conduct the exams online. The DSEDJ has also actively taken epidemic prevention measures when making arrangements for the exam venue in Macao, including dividing the exams into three sessions in the morning and afternoon, arrange students to take the exams in several different rooms, enter the exam venue at different time to reduce the risk of large gatherings. When entering the venue, candidates must follow the epidemic prevention requirements, present the health code, wear a face mask throughout the exams, and take temperature. There are also independent exam rooms on-site. For candidates with a yellow or red health code, the DSEDJ has other backup plans to help them complete the exams according to the epidemic prevention regulations.

For details, please visit the DSEDJ website (www.dsedj.gov.mo), or contact DSEDJ staff at 8397-2860.

