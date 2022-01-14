Cross-border teachers and students remain suspended from schools/ institutions tomorrow (January 15)

MACAU, January 14 - In view of the development of the epidemic and the situation that educational activities are carried out by some schools on Saturdays, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (hereinafter referred to as the “DSEDJ”) announced that cross-border students, teachers and staff of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools remain suspended from schools/ institutions for one day on January 15. The DSEDJ will notify the cross-border students and their parents, cross-border teachers and staff through schools and institutions. Schools and institutions will implement home-learning programmes according to actual needs. Excused absences will be granted to the students, teachers and staff affected. All tests and examinations will be deferred. Educational activities of students, teachers and staff of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools in Macao will be carried out as usual.