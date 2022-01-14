Province provides $900,000 to Island food banks and home heating program

CANADA, January 14 - The provincial government is providing $900,000 in funding to the Association of Island Food Banks and the Salvation Army to assist Islanders most in need of support.

The Association of Island Food Banks will receive $500,000 to help people in communities across the Island and the Salvation Army will receive $400,000 for their food bank locations and to increase support for their home heating program, to benefit more Island families.

“For many Islanders, the last month has been a challenging time. We have seen the cost of food and home heating rise along with the constraints due to COVID-19. With these added supports announced today, in addition to the government’s recent investment in social program benefits and the food security program, we hope to ease some financial burdens for families and individuals who need it most.” - Brad Trivers, Minister of Social Development and Housing.

The Association of Island Food Banks intends to develop partnerships with local producers of meat, poultry and dairy.

“While the generosity of Islanders remains strong, we have seen increased needs for dairy, meat and poultry products,” says Mike MacDonald, executive director of the PEI Association of Food Banks. “This large and generous funding will support programs and partnerships to provide greater access to meat and dairy along with future capital purchases.”

The Salvation Army home heating program opened November 15, 2021 with changes from the 2020 program to income eligibility increased to $26,500 for a single person and $34,000 for a household of two people or more accessing up to $600 per year. Now, the income thresholds are $30,000 for a single person and $40,000 for a household of two or more people. Individuals or families can now access up to $800 annually.

“Part of the Salvation Army’s mission is help meet human needs and this program is doing just that,” says Kyron Newbury,” Lieutenant, Salvation Army Charlottetown. “We saw an increase of requests and applications for this program in 2020, likely due to the pandemic. With these new thresholds, we are really hoping that more people will be able to receive help, which will also help to relieve stress on families and individuals.”

The home heating program is available until the end of April 2022. To access the program, contact the Charlottetown Salvation Army at 902-892-8870 or the Summerside Salvation Army at 902-436-6044 to book an appointment. Appointments are booked on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

Association of Island Food Banks and Salvation Army Food Bank locations are as follows:

Upper Room Hospitality Ministry – 33 Belmont Street, Charlottetown, PE

Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank Inc. – 222 PE-17, Montague, PE

Souris Food Bank – 56 Main St, Souris, PE

Alberton Caring Cupboard – 498 Main Street, Alberton, PE

Salvation Army Food Bank – 158 Fitzroy Street, Charlottetown, PE

Summerside Salvation Army Food Bank – 374 Pope Road, Summerside, PE

Media Contact: Rebecca Gass Senior Communications Officer Social Development and Housing rjgass@gov.pe.ca