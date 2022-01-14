CANADA, January 14 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths in Prince Edward Island.

One of the individuals is between the ages of 60 and 79 and the other is over the age of 79 years.

“I have been advised that two individuals have passed away related to COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island. This is an extremely sad time for their family, friends, and loved ones and I want to extend my sincere condolences to all those who are grieving the loss of these two individuals.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

To respect the privacy of the families, no further details of the deaths will be released at this time.

“Like all Islanders, I received this news of our first deaths related to COVID-19 with a heavy heart,” said Premier Dennis King. “This is not an easy announcement to make and on behalf of all Islanders I want to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these individuals.”

