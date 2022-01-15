Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:44 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/okNz8CMedNQ

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Toyota Camry with a MD temporary tag T0646460. The vehicle has a sticker or marking on the driver’s side lower portion of the rear windshield. The vehicle can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.