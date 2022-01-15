Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Donating Blood amid Blood Shortage

“While the need for blood is constant, California, along with the rest of the nation, is experiencing the most severe blood shortage in the last ten years.

“Fortunately, there is hope in ending this blood emergency with a simple act of kindness many of us can take as individuals – blood donation.

“Donating blood is not only essential to ensuring the health of our communities, it is truly a lifesaving resource for those who need it most, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer.

“This January, which happens to be National Blood Donor Month, I encourage you to make an appointment to donate if you can and are eligible. The process is quick, safe and easy, and your donation will ensure this lifesaving resource is available for patients whenever and wherever it is needed.

“By donating blood, you are helping to save lives. Make an appointment today.”

For more information about donating blood, visit California Volunteers, and to find a donation site near you, visit the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies.

###