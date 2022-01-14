Submit Release
EBC opens offices on Saturdays by appointment for renewal of expired ID cards

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 14 - The Elections and Boundaries Commission wishes to advise the public that effective immediately, its Registration Area Offices and Sub-offices will be open on Saturdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. by appointment, only for the renewal of expired identification cards.

In addition to its weekly appointment availability, persons with expired identification cards are encouraged to use the EBC’s Online Portal to secure an appointment on any Saturday from January 15 - March 31, 2022. During this period only transactions related to the renewal of expired identification cards will be facilitated. It is hoped that persons who were not able to secure an appointment to renew their expired identification cards before the December 31, 2021 extension ended, will avail themselves of this opportunity.

On January 10, 2022 the EBC extended the validity of all expired identification cards to March 31, 2022, however, persons are strongly encouraged to make appointments to have their ID cards renewed.

Please visit the EBC’s Online Portal, to make an appointment at https://appointments.ebctt.com

