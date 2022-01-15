Mayor Bowser Announces That Washington, DC Will Get Largest-Ever Federal Investment to Improve Bridges as Part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the largest federal investment ever in the District’s bridge network — the dedication of $225 million over five years from the Federal Highway Administration’s bridge program through the passage of President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“We are grateful that the Biden-Harris Administration recognizes how incredibly important it is to invest in our nation’s bridges,” said Mayor Bowser. “Bridges keep our communities connected and moving forward and play a critical role in supporting multi-modal transportation networks. When we cut the ribbon on the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in the fall, we were reminded of what we can accomplish when we invest in bridges that meet the needs our community. We can build bridges that aren’t just for cars, but that are also safe for cyclists, pedestrians, for wheelchair users, and people on scooters. We can build bridges that make our communities safer and stronger and that spur economic growth and create good-paying union jobs. And with this unprecedented investment in DC, that is what we stand ready to do.” The funds and guidance released by the US Department of Transportation on Friday will allow DDOT to finalize updates to its bridge rehabilitation plan, which has been under development since the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. DDOT will use the $225 million to start improving the condition of eight bridges in poor condition, to accelerate work to ensure all the District’s bridge assets are in a state of good repair, and to ensure necessary rehabilitations occur on schedule.

“Our bridge connections are integral to transportation throughout the Capital region,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “This investment is proof-positive of the strong partnership we have with the federal government in furthering DDOT’s commitment to deliver the highest transportation efficiency of people and freight while also focusing on building a greener and more sustainable region.” The first stage of DDOT’s bridge rehabilitation plan involves immediately beginning a program of increased preventative maintenance on bridges throughout the District, extending useful lifespans and saving taxpayer money in the long-term. The next stage focuses on rehabilitating or replacing some of the most important, high-cost connections including the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge and the bridge carrying New York Avenue across the Anacostia River. In 2018, these two bridges supported the travel of over 225,000 vehicles per day on average, facilitating essential travel throughout the Capital region and supporting DC’s economy.

The funding will also help rehabilitate important bridge connections within the District, including the H Street Bridge in Northeast. The Mayor’s FY22 budget also includes $215 million to completely replace the H Street Bridge to improve safety and support a Union Station redevelopment and expansion of high-speed rail in and out of DC. Sometimes referred to as the “Hopscotch” Bridge, the H Street Bridge spans over 1st Street NE, WMATA tracks, Amtrak tracks and platforms, and 2nd Street NE at Union Station. The new bridge will accommodate the H/Benning Streetcar Line, allow for Amtrak to increase its train capacities at Union Station, and allow for development of the air rights above the tracks.

For more information about the District’s bridge rehabilitation plan and how it will be implemented in the District of Columbia Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, please visit DC STIP | moveDC. For more information about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Bridge Formula Program, please visit USDOT FY 2022 State Bridges Funding and Condition (arcgis.com).

