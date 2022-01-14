Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Sherif Assal to the Board of Pilot Commissioners

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Sherif Assal to the Board of Pilot Commissioners.

Sherif Assal

Assal, of Miramar, is the President and Chief Operating Officer of American Guard Services and the President of United Stevedoring of America. He has over 20 years of experience in maritime security and stevedoring services. Assal is a diamond member of the Cruise Lines International Association and holds membership in ASIS International.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###