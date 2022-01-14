Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Support Local Restaurants During Winter Restaurant Week, Reminds Residents of Upcoming Vaccine Entry Requirement

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration, Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and local business owners kicked off Winter Restaurant Week taking place Monday, January 17 - Sunday, January 23. Administration officials also highlighted the District’s vaccine entry requirement that goes into effect on Saturday, January 15 at 6:00 a.m.

“Through the ups and downs of this pandemic, DC’s restaurant community has gone above and beyond to weather this storm and support our community,” said Mayor Bowser. “As the vaccine requirement goes into effect, just in time for Winter Restaurant Week, let’s continue finding ways to support restaurants and workers. One way you can support restaurants is by making your Restaurant Week plans. Another way you can support restaurants is by making sure that when you go out, everyone in your group is ready to show proof of vaccination.”

Similar to Summer Restaurant Week, Winter Restaurant Week will be a week-long promotion of dine-in experiences as well as the RW-To-Go dinner meals and cocktail pairings that diners have grown to love. Participating restaurants will offer multi-course brunch and lunch menus for $25 per person, and multi-course dinner menus for $40 or $55 per person for on-premises dining. Many restaurants will also offer RW-To-Go dinner meals, available at two price points: $70 or $100 for two people and $140 or $200 for four people. Residents can visit ramw.org/restaurantweek to learn more about participating restaurants, special menus, contact information, and hours of operation.

“Washington, DC has one of the most unique and diverse food scenes in the country,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “The business owners and restaurant staff are an amazing group of people with a passion for serving customers delectable, mouth-watering and even award-winning dishes. This week is our chance to show them we support them 100%. I challenge everyone to support two restaurants: A local favorite and a new restaurant you haven't tried yet. I promise you won’t be disappointed!”

New restaurants participating in Winter Restaurant Week include ala, Bar Chinois, Bistro Du Jour, The Mayflower Club, Officina Cafe, Penny Royal Station and Urban Roast in the District, Diabolo's Cantina at MGM and Rosa Mexicano at National Harbor, North Italia Tysons, and the newest The Capital Grille location in Fairfax.

“We are always so excited for Restaurant Week to showcase the region’s delicious restaurants, and to invite diners to try something new or experience Restaurant Week at their favorite places,” said RAMW President & CEO Kathy E. Hollinger. “With more than 250 restaurants to enjoy, there is something for everyone!”

Beginning Saturday, January 15, at 6:00 a.m., certain DC businesses will be required to confirm that patrons have received at least one vaccine dose against COVID-19. Required signage and more information on this new guidance is available at VaxDC.dc.gov. Residents ages 5+ continue to be encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Find a District-operated walk-up vaccination site at vaccinate.dc.gov or other opportunities to get vaccinated at vaccines.gov.

Restaurant Week sponsors include Events DC, OpenTable, NBC4 Washington/Telemundo44, Airbnb, Pepco, Embassy of Japan, and the National Landing Business Improvement District.

For more information on Winter Restaurant Week visit rwdmv.com.