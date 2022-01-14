Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,207 in the last 365 days.

Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting System 2021-2022: OPEN-January 20 and DUE-February 24

Only Nonpublic Systems Need to Complete this Collection

The Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting System for 2021-2022 collects data for the courses teachers teach, to determine compliance with Rule 10 and Rule 14.

The Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting System 2021-2022 is located within the Data Collections tab of the NDE Portal. A new activation code is needed every year, in order to add the collection to individual portal accounts. Activation codes can be obtained from the portal District Administrator.

Please join the February 9th, 2022 data webinar (registration is free) to learn more about why this data is collected and learn how it relates to Rule 10 and 14 monitoring. For more information (and to register) please visit: https://nedataconference.com/

You just read:

Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting System 2021-2022: OPEN-January 20 and DUE-February 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.