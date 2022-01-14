Gov. Wolf Stresses Importance of Getting Vaccinated and Boosted Against COVID-19

Discusses Mitigation Efforts to Support Pennsylvanians and Relieve Hospitals

Governor Tom Wolf today visited Weis Markets in Camp Hill to stress the importance of Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and ​to highlight the mitigation efforts the commonwealth is leading across the commonwealth..

“​My administration is taking numerous steps to mitigate this disease and Pennsylvanians can do their part right now by getting vaccinated. The fact remains that the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and then get your booster,” said Gov. Wolf. “COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available right in your community – which means you can get vaccinated in the place that is most convenient for you.”

Pennsylvania continues to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated by working closely with vaccine providers, grassroots organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of January 13, 74.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The governor was joined at the press conference by Weis Markets Chief Operating Officer Kurt Schertle, Weis Markets Vice President of Pharmacy Rick Seipp, and Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets Inc. operates 197 stores, with 114 of those stores in Pennsylvania. The company currently operates 132 in-store pharmacies. Over the past 12 months, Weis in-store pharmacies have administered more than 348,000 COVID vaccines and boosters to eligible Pennsylvanians.

The Camp Hill location currently offers the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for ages 5 through 11, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 12 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 years and older. They also offer booster shots. Limited walk-in patients are available however individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit their website here.

“Over the past twelve months, our Weis Markets’ pharmacist immunizers have administered more than 350, 000 COVID immunizations and boosters,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets Vice President of Pharmacy. “Our in-store pharmacies offer convenience and easy access which are essential components of a successful immunization program.”

In addition to encouraging individuals to get vaccinated, the Wolf Administration is leading mitigation efforts across the commonwealth to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to the tools needed to mitigate the current surge in cases and relieve hospitals

On January 7, Gov. Wolf announced that the state would be supporting health systems with through regional strike teams to expand treatment capacity in regional hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as staffing resources to address the current health care staffing crisis. These efforts are led by the Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, and in addition to the federal strike teams currently in York and Scranton.

“We are simultaneously implementing a multitude of measures to help mitigate the impact from the current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Acting Secretary Klinepeter said. “But there are clear personal mitigation measures that every Pennsylvanian who wants to end the pandemic should be taking to help protect themselves and their loved ones: Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor spaces, get tested if you are exposed or have symptoms and follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance. We are all still in this together and it’s going to take action from all of us to get out of it.”

The Wolf Administration has also taken an active role in increasing testing capacity to stop the spread of COVID-19. These efforts include:

Supporting free COVID-19 testing sites in Berks, Blair, Centre, Delaware, Clinton, Luzerne, and Mifflin counties.

Ensuring in-person learning continues by offering K-12 school districts and school-age families free weekly COVID-19 services at no cost to participating schools through the Departments of Health and Education, in partnership with Concentric by Gingko Bioworks.

Educating counties, municipalities, and health systems about the federal reimbursement available to them for eligible COVID-related expenses including activities such as setting up their own community-based testing sites.

Meeting with manufacturers to offer incentives to increase production of COVID-19 tests to meet the growing demand from the private sector to require the public to produce negative COVID-19 tests for travel, public events, dining, and more.

“My administration will continue to monitor the situation in Pennsylvania closely, and we will continue to take action to fight this pandemic, but every single Pennsylvanian can play a part in helping us get past this spike” said Gov. Wolf. “By getting vaccinated and getting boosted, you aren’t just protecting yourself. You’re helping all of us get one step closer to the end of this pandemic.”