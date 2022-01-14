Pittsburgh Staple, DiAnoia's Eatery, Hosts a Booze-Free, Five-Course Mocktail Dinner in Honor of ‘Dry January’
This first dinner offers a fun twist for anyone finishing out Dry January or exploring the dry lifestyle.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those keeping true to their dry January commitments, DiAnoia’s Eatery is hosting a five-course, mocktail dinner to close out the month. On Sunday, January 30 at 6 p.m., enjoy a prix-fixe dinner paired expertly with craft mocktails made with non-alcoholic Seedlip spirits. Tickets are available for $85 at dianoiaseatery.com.
— Dave Anoia, owner
Enjoy a hearty menu complemented by mocktails made with seasonal ingredients, like the “Ponce D’Inverno” with Seedlip Grove & Spiced, Pomegranate, Blackberry, Fennel Seed, Lemon, and Ginger or the the spicy and tangy “Tutto Pepe” made with Seedlip Garden, Lime, demerara and Calabrian chili – which will become part of the regular cocktail menu at DiAnoia’s.
The Mocktail Dinner will be the first installment of a new communal dinner series to be held quarterly in DiAnoia’s upstairs dining room and bar, La Sala di Giulietta. Each dinner will highlight seasonal ingredients, and future events will feature wine and cocktail pairings.
“We’re looking forward to spotlighting dishes and drinks developed especially for each event,” said owner Dave Anoia. “This first dinner offers a fun twist for anyone finishing out Dry January or exploring the dry lifestyle. We’ve developed six signature drinks – and they’re not your typical mocktails. Mixed with fresh flavors like Calabrian chili, basil, cucumber and citrus, the non-alcoholic spirits give the drinks the sophisticated flavor profile that you’d expect from a traditional craft cocktail.”
The full menu features:
Welcome Drink: “Contrafatto” with Seedlip Spiced, vanilla bean, lemon, aranciata soda
House-baked breads with assorted spreads
Mocktail pairing: “Luna Mezza Mare” with Seedlip Garden and Spiced, cucumber, lemon, basil and seltzer
Arugula sformato with a citrus salad topped with gremolata
Mocktail Pairing: “Tutto Pepe” with Seedlip Garden, Calabrian chili, lime, and demerara
Winter lasagna with beet and carrot bolognese, layered with red beet pasta and celery root bechamel
Mocktail Pairing: “De La Terra” with Seedlip Garden and Grove, carrot, celery, honey, lemon and Calabrian chili oil
Lamb two ways, featuring braised lamb shoulder and roasted lamb rib atop a mushroom risotto
Mocktail pairing: “Ponce D’Inverno” with Seedlip Grove and Spiced, pomegranate, blackberry, fennel seed, lemon and ginger
Pistachio tiramisu made with espresso-soaked ladyfingers, whipped pistachio mascarpone, cocoa powder and pistachios
Mocktail Pairing: “Giuggiola” with Seedlip Grove, espresso, fig and pistachio Orgeat, lemon and dark chocolate
About
DiAnoia’s Eatery combines the dining experience of your favorite Italian vacation with the warmth and coziness of a friendly neighborhood restaurant. Owned by Chef Dave Anoia and his wife Aimee DiAndrea, DiAnoia’s Eatery is an Italian deli and cafe by day and full-service ristorante by night that specializes in homemade pasta, pastries, bread, sandwiches, and more.
DiAnoia’s is the perfect place for a quick morning breakfast sandwich and zeppole or a sit-down gathering place for friends and family who love to talk with their hands and eat fresh-made pasta. The wine, coffee, and cocktail bar also features a mix of Italian wine, Amari, spirits, and espresso beverages that are sure to please. For more information, visit https://www.dianoiaseatery.com/.
Samantha Mack
BRND House
email us here