A New Year Brings a New Brand and Updated Website for CellCore Biosciences
CellCore Biosciences Launches a Rebrand Geared Toward the Future
The updated look intentionally brings in more of a community feel, acknowledging that practitioners, patients, and education are what CellCore represents.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 started off big for Idaho health and wellness company CellCore Biosciences as they launched new branding, a revamped website, and so much more.
— Brennan Rooks, Creative Director for Microbe Formulas
This rebrand not only features a new logo and color scheme, but an updated mission statement, new products, and refreshed website with improved compatibility and functionality. CellCore’s new mission statement is “The leader in root cause solutions through Carbon Technology.” Their new slogan is “Redefining health.”
Brennan Rooks, Creative Director for Microbe Formulas, played a large role in the creation and execution of the rebrand for CellCore. He shares, “CellCore’s new modernized logo has a deeper meaning beyond just a cleaner look. The updated look intentionally brings in more of a community feel, acknowledging that practitioners, patients, and education are what CellCore represents.”
When asked about the website, Rooks said, “Our goal was to represent the new branding in a way that will propel us into the future. Most people don't realize that a rebrand does not just consist of a logo change. We changed many elements of our brand and website functionality in an effort to continue to demonstrate our fifth core value of being intentionally disruptive — to change for the better and find a way into the future. Change is tough; however, change is an opportunity for us to grow.”
CellCore Biosciences continues to lean into change and scale toward a successful future. With over 2,650 new partnering practitioners who recommend CellCore products to their patients, CellCore’s website has been evolving into a more efficient practitioner-focused dashboard.
Ryan Riley, part-owner and Chief Technology Officer, says, “Not only is the updated website a better representation of who CellCore has become and where we are headed, but it also provides a variety of different features that we have never offered before.”
On the updated website, practitioners have an entirely new dashboard interface that includes charting, order customizations, a community chat center, and so much more. The website also features an improved mobile design with a layout that is easier to navigate.
Jenna Kilzer, Social Media Manager for CellCore, has been receiving positive feedback from practitioners about the website. One practitioner shares, “Awesome new website, CellCore. I continue to be so blessed to be a part of this community and completely amazed at the level of in-depth knowledge and compassion the docs and the CellCore team continue to offer us.”
Another practitioner states, “The new website is so user-friendly and informative. The Learning Center especially — wow!”
To see the updated branding and website, visit the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/). To register as a CellCore practitioner and access in-depth education in the new practitioner dashboard, go here (https://cellcore.com/pages/register).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for CellCore Biosciences, at shawnda.huffman@cellcorebiosciences.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook