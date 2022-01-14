Next Day Access Richmond Owner Drives 300 Miles in Snowstorm for Stair Lift
Next Day Access Richmond owner, Jesse Henby, drives 300 plus miles during severe snowstorm to pick up a stair lift for a customer.RICHMOND , VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the harsh holiday season and delayed shipments, Next Day Access Richmond owner, Jesse Henby drives 300 plus miles in severe snowstorm for a stair lift to install in a customer’s home.
Stair lifts provide a safe solution to help people age in place or with limited mobility go up or down the stairs. Living in a two-story home can become strenuous and dangerous when faced with an injury, recovery, or aging. But with a stair lift, individuals can sit comfortably and glide along the staircase.
However, sometimes the need for a stair lift can be sudden and unexpected, leading to stress and urgency. A customer of Next Day Access Richmond faced just that. The customer scheduled a date with Next Day Access to install a stair lift before bringing his wife home from the hospital. But due to the severe snowstorms and delayed deliveries, Henby realized the stair lift would not arrive in time to meet the customer’s needs. He scrambled and reached out to neighboring Next Day Access locations asking if they had any stair lifts available. Luckily, Next Day Access Baltimore had one available. With one of the core values of Next Day Access being “responsive,” every situation and customer is met with urgency. Henby drove 300 plus miles to pick up the stair lift during a snowstorm to bring back to Richmond for his customer.
