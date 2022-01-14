Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 700 Block of L Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 13, 2022, in the 700 block of L Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:37 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property and US currency. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.