Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,217 in the last 365 days.

R4G Limits Rewarding Referrals With Church and School Funding to 10 a Year

Retain Recruiting for Good to help fund your church or religious school, what the world needs more is positive values #recruitingforgod #fulfillingfun #sweetservice www.RecruitingforGod.com

Retain Recruiting for Good to help fund your church or religious school, what the world needs more is positive values #recruitingforgod #fulfillingfun #sweetservice www.RecruitingforGod.com

Recruiting for Good helps talented candidates land sweet jobs. #landsweetjob #usetalentforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps talented candidates land sweet jobs. #landsweetjob #usetalentforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

For over 20 years Recruiting for Good has represented talented professionals; we look forward to helping you land a sweet job #landsweetjob #partyforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

For over 20 years Recruiting for Good has represented talented professionals; we look forward to helping you land a sweet job #landsweetjob #partyforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; by sharing the 1st finder's fee paid 50/50 with designated US organization.

I love to collaborate with like-minded companies and professionals and make a positive impact!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "We use our talent for good to help like-minded companies and organizations make a positive impact!"

Recruiting for Good launches sweet fulfilling service to help fund churches and religious schools based in the US; and limiting rewarding referrals with 50% of proceeds to just 10 referred companies hiring professional staff per year.

How Recruiting for God Works?

1. Simply, refer a company hiring professional staff (Accounting, Engineering, IT, Marketing, Operations).
2. Once, our recruiting team finds company an employee and earns a finder’s fee (candidate completes probation).
2. Your designated church or religious school, will receive 50% of our finder’s fee.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.

Recruiting for Good sponsors the following super sweet gigs for kids: Donuts for Daddy, iReview Ice Cream, Mom and Me Lunch, We Pitch for Good, and We Dance for Good. Kids learn positive values, and earn gift cards for their participation. www.TheSweetestGigs.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

R4G Limits Rewarding Referrals With Church and School Funding to 10 a Year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.