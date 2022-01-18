Lawsuit Filed Against Newbridge Securities Corp. for Investment Losses
The White Law Group announces the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim against Newbridge Securities Corp. involving high-risk, alternative investments.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The White Law Group announces the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim against Newbridge Securities Corp. (FINRA Case No. 22-00102) involving high-risk, non-traded alternative investments.
The claim, filed by the White Law Group, was submitted to FINRA Dispute Resolution on behalf of a retired Wisconsin couple alleging claims for violation of common law fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, and negligent supervision.
The claim further alleges that Newbridge Securities Corp. unsuitably invested its clients in Hospitality Investors Trust, Business Development Corporation of America (BDCA) and ARC New York City REIT.
The claim seeks damages between $100,000.01 and $175,000.
"We believe there are many more investors who have suffered losses in alternative investments who just don't realize they have recourse, or may be unaware of any wrongdoing," said D. Daxton White, managing partner of The White Law Group, a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, investor protection and securities regulatory/compliance law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Seattle, Washington.
"Brokerage firms are required to supervise their advisors to ensure that they are complying with FINRA rules. If it can be determined that the financial advisor violated FINRA rules and the employers failed to adequately supervise him, these firms can be held responsible for any resulting losses in a FINRA arbitration claim."
Before recommending an investment, a broker-dealer has a fiduciary duty to adequately disclose the risks involved in the investment and to perform the necessary due diligence to determine whether the investment is suitable for the investor. It is alleged that Newbridge Securities Corp. failed to perform the necessary due diligence on these investments prior to recommending them to these particular investors.
FINRA Dispute Resolution is an arbitration venue for investors with claims against their brokerage firm or financial professional. It provides investors with an opportunity to attempt to recoup their investment losses and is an alternative to filing such claims in court.
For more information on the claim filed by The White Law Group, please contact the firm at 1-888-637-5510.
The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Seattle, Washington.
For more information on The White Law Group and its representation of investors in FINRA arbitration claims, visit https://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com.
