Southwest Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Jan. 18
Southwest Winter Feeding
Advisory Committee Meeting
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 - 2:00 PM MST
Address: 15950 N Gate Boulevard Nampa, Idaho 83687
The Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is participating by a combination of in-person attendance at the above physical location and phone conference. This meeting is open to the public.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Nampa Regional office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-465-8465.
Agenda:
- Current Regional Conditions
- IDFG Elk and Deer Capture Update
- Emergency Preparedness
- Adjourn
Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.
