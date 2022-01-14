Submit Release
Southwest Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Jan. 18

Southwest  Winter Feeding

Advisory Committee Meeting

 

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 - 2:00 PM MST

Address: 15950 N Gate Boulevard Nampa, Idaho 83687

The Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is participating by a combination of in-person attendance at the above physical location and phone conference. This meeting is open to the public.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Nampa Regional office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-465-8465.

Agenda:

  • Current Regional Conditions
  • IDFG Elk and Deer Capture Update
  • Emergency Preparedness
  • Adjourn

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.

Download the agenda:

