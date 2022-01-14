I-95 Among State Highways Restricted for Sign Inspections in Philadelphia Region

01/14/2022

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 is among state highways scheduled for moving lane closures in Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties for overhead sign inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, January 17, through Thursday, January 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Route 420 Interchange and the Delaware State line in Tinicum, Ridley, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester townships, City of Chester, and Ridley Park, Upland boroughs;

Thursday, January 20, and Friday, January 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 between the Route 401 and Route 29 interchanges in East Whiteland Township, Chester County;

Thursday, January 20, and Friday, January 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between the Route 23 and the Route 363 interchanges in Upper Merion and West Norriton townships, Montgomery County; and

Thursday, January 20, and Friday, January 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway/Roosevelt Boulevard) between the Interstate 76 and the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) interchanges in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect overhead signs at least once every two years, which ensures the overall condition of the signs.

