Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,248 in the last 365 days.

I-95 Among State Highways Restricted for Sign Inspections in Philadelphia Region

01/14/2022

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 is among state highways scheduled for moving lane closures in Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties for overhead sign inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

  • Monday, January 17, through Thursday, January 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Route 420 Interchange and the Delaware State line in Tinicum, Ridley, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester townships, City of Chester, and Ridley Park, Upland boroughs;
  • Thursday, January 20, and Friday, January 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 between the Route 401 and Route 29 interchanges in East Whiteland Township, Chester County;
  • Thursday, January 20, and Friday, January 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between the Route 23 and the Route 363 interchanges in Upper Merion and West Norriton townships, Montgomery County; and
  • Thursday, January 20, and Friday, January 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway/Roosevelt Boulevard) between the Interstate 76 and the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) interchanges in Philadelphia.

 Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect overhead signs at least once every two years, which ensures the overall condition of the signs.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

 # # #

You just read:

I-95 Among State Highways Restricted for Sign Inspections in Philadelphia Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.