Faria/Beede joins McDurmon Distributing's family of suppliers

FENTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McDurmon Distributing has always put the needs of dealers and distributors before anything else, leading to several partnerships that serve the ever-growing demand for aftermarket marine parts.

McDurmon’s most recent joint venture with Faria/Beede Instruments is no different.

The call for more options from dealers and distributors prompted McDurmon Distributing, a Michigan-based and family owned company, to call upon Faria/Beede, which is known for its incredible quality and sound reputation.

“Carrying Faria/Beede gives us an advantage over a lot of other competitors,” said Troy Muzer, a Product Analyst at McDurmon Distributing for more than 20 years. “Their product line speaks for itself.”

While Faria/Beede may be best known for gauges, it’s also a major manufacturer of fittings and senders.

“They really do a great job with everything they do,” Muzer said.

Established in 1965, Faria/Beede – originally Thomas G. Faria Corporation – is an industry leader in manufacturing state-of-the-art gauges for multiple applications, including automobiles, industrial equipment, boats, motorcycles and other recreational vehicles.

Throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Faria/Beede continued to develop solutions for other applications, expanding upon the reputation already built on its work with Ford Motorcompany. Soon, Faria/Beede expanded to the industrial space, working with companies such as CAT (Caterpillar), International Harvester and Bobcat.

Following success with industrial applications in the 70s, Faria/Beede made its way into the military space in the 80s, receiving the ABVM Gold Supplier Award.

During the 90s, Faria/Beede got into the manufacturing of gauges for motorcycles, developing the first programmable speedometer. Faria/Beede also forged a strong relationship with Polaris and Harley Davidson, manufacturing gauges for snowmobiles and ATVs.

Since 2008, Faria/Beede has developed software to bring the Internet to every vessel and vehicle, focusing on the maritime, mining, and Oil & Gas sectors. The web-based software allows users to view an array of metrics, allowing for real-time adjustments and analysis of data.

Faria/Beede has worked with Volvo, Kohler, Yamaha, Suzuki, Bayliner and Kubota, along with Honda, Husqvarna, Simplicity, and Briggs & Stratton, covering bases across myriad industries and applications.

“Faria/Beede’s versatility, reputation and ingenuity are truly impressive,” Muzer said.

