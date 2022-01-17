Shield Roof Solutions Connects with All Hands Boatworks to Support Nonprofit’s Work with Local Youth
The Shield Roof Solutions team visited All Hands Boatworks to see the roof kit in action and learn more about the nonprofit’s work with local youth.
We always enjoy connecting with customers in person and we were incredibly impressed by Bill’s All Hands Boatworks operation and success stories”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When out on the water, most boaters simply want blue skies overhead. When working on a boat, however, protection from the elements is important for workers and boats alike. That’s why All Hands Boatworks, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit designed to inspire young people and provide workforce development through wooden boat building, turned to Shield Roof Solutions for a PODROOF roof kit.
Late last year, the Shield Roof Solutions team visited All Hands Boatworks to see the roof kit in action and learn more about the nonprofit’s work with local youth. They toured the outdoor boat storage area with the PODROOF as well as the organization’s boat-building workshop. All Hands Boatworks connects with young people, especially those challenged by socioeconomic and educational hurdles, to help them develop skills, confidence and valuable work experience.
“At All Hands Boatworks, it’s about more than building a boat, it’s about supporting the next generation and giving them something to be proud of,” said Bill Nimke, Executive director and founder of All Hands Boatworks.
Made of American steel, PODROOF kits provide year-round weather-proof shelter and secure, durable construction. Shield Roof Solutions also provides a variety of awnings, carports, covers and more to deliver reliable shelter and protection.
“We always enjoy connecting with customers in person and we were incredibly impressed by Bill’s All Hands Boatworks operation and success stories,” said Marc Niemann, General Manager of Shield Roof Solutions. “We are honored to provide a roof over their heads while they learn, grow and develop amazing skills that can last them a lifetime.”
In addition, Shield Roof Solutions supports a variety of nonprofits across the region, including Catholic Relief Services, Habitat for Humanity and Northern Illinois Food Bank.
