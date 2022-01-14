Milan Woman Indicted, Charged in Arson of Own Home

MILAN – An investigation by special agent fire investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Milan woman in connection with a 2020 fire at her home.

On August 7, 2020, TBI agents joined the Gibson County Fire Department in investigating a residential fire on James Burrow Road in Milan. The homeowner and three others who were in the house, at the time of the fire, were able to escape without injury. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information leading to the homeowner, Megan Hayes Smith (DOB: 1/24/79), as the individual responsible for the fire.

On January 4th, the Gibson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Smith with one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of Fraudulent Insurance Claims. On January 6th, she was taken into custody and booked into the Gibson County Jail. She has since been released on $50,000 bond.