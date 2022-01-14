Submit Release
Sparta Woman Found Deceased, Daughter in Custody

SPARTA – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro woman, who is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the death of her mother.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents last night joined officers with the Sparta Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the 13th District Attorney General’s Office in a death investigation at a residence on N. Edgewood Drive in Sparta. After responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at that address, Sparta officers found Emmaline Webb (DOB 07/12/1967) unresponsive. When EMS arrived, it was determined the victim was deceased. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified the victim’s daughter, Quonisha Webb, as the individual responsible for assaulting the victim.

On Thursday night, Quonisha Vonique Webb (DOB 10/7/1991) was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault Cause of Death. She was booked into the White County Jail and is currently being held without bond.

