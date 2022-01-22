Corbec Media Extends Its Visibility Package Special Through February 28, 2022 and Offers Website Audit

A full-service marketing company specializing in small business. Social media platforms appeal to all age group and demographics Press Releases help increase your company's visibility David DeSue, Becky Rolland, and Jennifer Caballero, Corbec Media's management team

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES , January 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corbec Media , a full-service marketing agency specializing in website and graphic design, social media management, and digital advertising, is celebrating its 7th year in business with a special offer to small business owners - a Free Website Audit and a "Visibility Package" that offers small businesses an opportunity to gain exposure on the internet - letting their potential customers know about their products.Corbec Media's "Visibility Package" includes three months of social media management for up to three platforms (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google My Business) and a Press Release that will be distributed to thousands of media outlets. The social media management portion of the package includes original content, photographs and graphics shared articles, mentions and hashtags. The Press Release is distributed to major news publications and newsrooms, sent directly to targeted journalists, posted to social media and pushed to mobile devices. Now, through February 28, the special price for the Visibility Package is $ 999 (valued at $ 1,500). And the package includes a Website Audit. The audit includes a website analysis and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit. Websites are reviewed to determine if they succeed in usability (a friendly and responsive design), accessibility (to users and search engines) and credibility (are client reviews or testimonials included)."Although traditional media advertising can work wonders to let people know about your products, having an online presence is extremely beneficial to small business owners. People need to find you first, before they can purchase your products or services," says Rolland. "This is a great starter package. The best part about sending out a Press Release is that it remains on the internet and helps increase traffic to your website through SEO (search engine optimization)"Known as a "small business-friendly" agency in the Greater New Orleans area, Corbec Media utilizes versatile service offerings and a client-adaptive approach. "We take pride in offering a hands-on and personable approach to marketing strategy and branding for our clients, specifically small business owners," says owner, Becky Rolland. "We take pride in finding the best marketing strategy for each client's distinctive needs and budget. The heart of business success lies in its marketing, without it, even though you may offer the best products or services, you are not visible to your potential customers. A good marketing strategy helps you reach your target audience, show them what you are offering, separates you from your competitors and boosts your customer base to increase your profits."A member of several networking groups, including Business Networking International, Rolland, believes in giving back to the community and helping small business owners. In 2020, she offered her help to hundreds of business owners, to update their business status at no charge. She is also a Small Business Champion with Thank You Small Business (TYSB) and has nominated ten businesses to receive free resources and prizes.In an ever-evolving digital landscape, the marketing agency has made it a goal to stay true to its mission to be affordable, accessible and accountable. "Our marketing services are especially tailored for small business owners because we know how busy they are and we want to help them stay focused on what they do best and let us do the rest," Rolland says.About Corbec MediaAt Corbec Media, LLC, our mission is to provide results-oriented advertising, public relations, and marketing designed to meet our client's objectives while excelling at customer service. We seek to become a marketing partner with our clients and utilize the increase of awareness, sales, or other mutually agreed-upon criteria to measure success. For more information on Corbec Media call (504) 236-7919 or visit corbecmedia.com to book a growth strategy call.

