Period Panties Market to Observe Strongest Growth by 2028 | Period Panteez, WUKA, Flux, Fannypants

Period panties are menstrual underwear with a technology that can absorb ten times more than tampons, pads, and other conventional products.According to a report released by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in 2017, the total number of internet users in India was 481 million in December 2017 and 500 million by the end of June 2018, representing an increase of 11.34 percent.

Period panties are a type of menstrual underwear (a sanitary product) that can absorb ten times more than pads, tampons, and other regular products, giving protection to the women during menstrual flow. They can be used based on the flow or as a backup to menstrual cups, and are designed with a special fabric. Period panties also prevent odor and offer better leak-proofing in case of heavy flow. The main benefit to these garments is that they help reduce menstrual blood flow, giving lighter, more comfortable periods. The absorbency of such products ranges from half tampon to two tampons, however, it depends on the discharge. Furthermore, period panties are designed with moisture-wicking and anti-microbial properties. Thus, period panties have been creating buzz worldwide, moving beyond the traditional menstrual hygiene products.

Major players operating in the global period panties market are Period Panteez, WUKA, Flux, Fannypants, THINX Inc., Adira, Harebrained, Dear Kate, PantyProp, Modibodi, Knixwear, Clovia, Anigan, and Lunapads International, among others.

Increasing demand for period panties due to increasing awareness among women about health and hygiene is expected to boost the growth of the period panties market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Proof launched a new line of leak-proof, period-proof, and worry-free period panties. The first collection of proof includes five absorbency levels from super-light to super-heavy. For example, the Everyday Undie holds half of a regular tampon or teaspoon of liquid, while Hipster Panty can hold up to five tampons or ten teaspoons of liquid.

Moreover, increase in internet penetration and introduction of novel, eco-friendly products in the market is expected to augment growth of the period panties market. For instance, in January 2021, Thinx period panties launched activewear collection at Shethinx.com. Thinx activewear allows women to bleed right into its selection of workout apparel, eliminating the need to buy disposable sanitary pads.

Worldwide, the pandemic has affected access to menstrual hygiene products and the ability for millions of girls and women to maintain menstrual hygiene with privacy and dignity. Over 1.8 billion girls, women, and gender non-binary persons menstruate, yet millions of menstruators worldwide cannot manage their cycle in a dignified, healthy way. Anyone who menstruates can use period panties to comfortably protect themselves during their cycle, and thus, there is an increasing demand for period panties worldwide. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the period panties market.

The period panties market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of period panties and growth in feminine health awareness, especially among teens. For instance, in October 2021, Healthfab launched a new product to its already existing range of period-proof intimate wear called GoPadFree. This product is designed and curated for teenage girls who can live a comfortable period cycle from the start of their puberty.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the period panties market, owing to the shifting consumer preference, increasing awareness among women about health and hygiene, and rise in adoption of period panties in these regions. For instance, in May 2021, Primark launched a line of period underwear starting at six pounds, each pair of pants, which are significantly cheaper than many other options on the market, can hold the equivalent of up to four tampons worth of blood.

Moreover, in May 2019, THINX announced the launch of the THINX Air, a lightweight, quick-drying version of its signature, award-winning briefs. Made with cooling and sweat-wicking micro-mesh fabric, and has the capacity to absorb the same amount as one and a half tampons.

On the basis of product type, the global period panties market is segmented into:

Reusable

Disposable

On the basis of size, the global period panties market is segmented into:

Small

Large

Medium

On the basis of style, the global period panties market is segmented into:

Briefs

Bikini

Boy Shorts

Hipsters

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global period panties market is segmented into:

Online Channels

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Medical Stores/Pharmacies

