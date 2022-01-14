Burgum names Mandan attorney Norrell as general counsel

Gov. Doug Burgum has announced that Mandan attorney Ryan Norrell will serve as the next general counsel for the governor’s office, effective Feb. 28, citing his broad experience in both the private and public sectors, including as legal counsel for the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) and as state’s attorney for LaMoure County.

Read the governor's news release at: https://www.governor.nd.gov/news/burgum-names-mandan-attorney-ryan-norrell-governors-office-general-counsel-effective-feb-28