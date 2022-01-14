Maryland Department of General Services Announces Maryland’s Solicitation for a Design Team for the New Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center

January 14, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) today announced the next steps for the new Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center. DGS has initiated a Request For Proposal (RFP) for architectural and engineering services to design the new Baltimore Therapeutic and Treatment Center and the renovation of the existing Jail Industries building. DGS is requesting a full scope design contract, including the creation of bid documents to construct the first phase of the treatment center complex on behalf of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

“With this step, we continue to advance the process of building this state-of-the-art facility that will help and provide hope to those struggling with addiction,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “We are excited to enter into the next chapter of constructing this transformative facility by beginning the design and engineer phase.”

The new treatment center is one of the Hogan administration’s largest capital projects, which is projected to be completed over a 10-year period, with an estimated cost of over $450 million. The specialized facility will provide mental health and substance use treatment services and care to nonviolent offenders upon entry into the criminal justice system. The construction of the new treatment center will provide approximately 325,000 gross square feet of detention housing for approximately 800 beds, for both males and females, of varying treatment classifications. To reduce project construction costs DGS has creatively included the repurposing of the former jail industries building, approximately 145,000 gross square feet, into the complex.

“General Services is optimistic for the future of Baltimore and Maryland with this new state-of-the-art therapeutic treatment center that will dramatically improve the previous conditions of the city’s detention center,” said Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. of DGS. “Under Governor Hogan’s leadership, the Baltimore City Detention Center was closed, torn down, and today his leadership influences a new phase for the design and construction of an all-purpose treatment facility that will help countless individuals break the cycle of addiction.”

In July 2015, Governor Hogan announced his plans to immediately shut down the Baltimore City Detention Center, due to unsafe conditions at the antiquated facility. In August 2021, demolition of the detention center was completed. The 17-acre site, located in the 500 block of East Madison Street, will now be used for the new Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center.

“We sincerely appreciate the support of DGS and the unwavering leadership of Governor Hogan in moving this critical project forward,” said Robert Green, Secretary of Maryland’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. “With each step like this, we bring a therapeutic facility with truly comprehensive treatment and services closer to reality.”

The DGS RFP can be accessed in the link below. All future agency solicitations are listed on the eMaryland MarketPlace Advantage (eMMA) website.

https://emma.maryland.gov/page.aspx/en/bpm/process_manage_extranet/40384

Interested parties who wish to do business with the state and stay informed about this opportunity and other state procurements should register their organizations with eMMA.

eMMA can be accessed through:

The General Services website @ DGS.Maryland.gov

The Office of State Procurement website @ procurement.Maryland.gov

eMMA.Maryland.gov

