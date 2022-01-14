Urinary Incontinence Device Market to Generate $6.17 BN By 2027, 11.8% CAGR | Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities

Surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rise in risk of urological disorders drive the global urinary incontinence device market.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Urinary Incontinence Device Market by Product (Urinary Catheters, Vaginal Slings, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, and Other Devices), Category (External Urinary Incontinence Devices and Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices), Incontinence Type (Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, and Functional Incontinence), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rise in risk of urological disorders drive the global urinary incontinence device market. However, lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices, underreported cases of urinary incontinence, and post-operative complications associated with the devices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in healthcare expenditures in the developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

"Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, increase in aging population coupled with high risk of urological disorders, and rise in shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products are some factors which drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies create a lucrative opportunity for market growth"

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Becton

Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.)

Caldera Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConvaTec Group plc.

Coloplast A/S

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

Cook Group Inc. (Cook Medical Inc.)

Medtronic plc.

Laborie Medical (Cogentix Medical Inc.)

Teleflex Incorporated.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By device, the vaginal slings segment held largest share in the global urinary incontinence device market in 2020.

By category, the internal urinary incontinence devices segment held largest share in the global urinary incontinence device market in 2020.

By incontinence type, the stress incontinence segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment dominates the global urinary incontinence device market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.80 % during the forecast period.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

