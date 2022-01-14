Farm Transition Grant Features Four Dynamic Categories To Support Connecticut Agriculture Producers

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the 2022 Farm Transition Grant (FTG) guidance is now available and the application portal will open on Tuesday, January 18. The grant features four dynamic categories to address gaps in funding to support farmers in times of growth and change. Applications are due no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

“The Farm Transition Grants offer agricultural producers and cooperatives at all stages of business growth and development the opportunity for funding,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “The grant categories continue to build on the changes implemented last year and we encourage applicants to think creatively in ways to bring CT Grown products to market while increasing farm sustainability.”

The Farm Transition Grant is a matching reimbursement grant program for Connecticut farmers and agricultural cooperatives to support the diversification of existing farm operations, transitioning to value-added agricultural production and sales. Funding is provided through C.G.S. Section 22-26j.

The grant categories are summarized below.

New Farmer Micro Grants: Up to $5,000 awarded to support new individuals/partnerships who have one full year to three years of production history and are seeking long-term careers that financially support them through farming and agriculture

Infrastructure Investment Grant: Up to $20,000 awarded to support farmers in production for a minimum of three years with infrastructure to expand the farm's production and operation.

Research and Development Grant: Up to $25,000 awarded for farms to conduct research to assess the viability of and develop a new product line, service, or market.

Innovation and Diversification Grant: Up to $49,999 awarded for the implementation of a new product or service for market or business expansion after a research and development phase has been explored.

Grant guidelines and forms can be found at www.CTGrown.gov/grants with additional details on match requirements and eligible expenses.

A virtual workshop to assist interested applicants in learning about the grant categories and application process will occur at 10:00 a.m. on February 9, 2022. The session will be recorded and posted to the agency website if you are unable to attend the live event. Click here to register for the webinar.

Questions regarding the Farm Transition Grant can be directed to Alison Grabarz at Alison.Grabarz@ct.gov. More information on application requirements, submission process, and accompanying forms can be found online at www.CTGrown.gov/grants.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

