Chocolate and Gourmet Dates Market Grow at 4% CAGR Between 2019 and 2026 | Bateel International L.L.C., Ferrero Group

Chocolate and Gourmet Dates

Chocolate and Gourmet Dates Market participants taste the delicacy of growth in the middle of a flourishing confectionary industry

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chocolate and Gourmet Dates Market participants taste the delicacy of growth in the middle of a flourishing confectionary industry , Chocolate contains a lot of antioxidants because cocoa is used as a raw material. Gourmet dates are good for you because they're made with organic ingredients. Gourmet dates can also be stuffed with nuts, fruits, and chocolates.

By 2026, the global chocolate and gourmet dates market is expected to be worth US$ 160.28 billion, with a CAGR of 5.1 percent in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019-2026).

Overview

Hot chocolate and gourmet dates are popular candy items sold exclusively at specialty stores. Many specialty stores sell a limited variety of chocolates that feature one or a combination of milk chocolate, cocoa butter, sugar, milk, vanilla and nuts. For consumers looking for a wider selection of these candy confections, many online stores offer a full assortment of these products. Some specialty stores specialize in specific types of candy including gourmet dates, chocolate truffles, and chocolate almonds. Many specialty stores also sell gourmet and hard-to-find confections that customers are likely to prefer, such as white chocolate truffles and chocolate-covered cherries.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies contributing to the global chocolate and gourmet dates market include Bateel International L.L.C., Ferrero Group, Mondelez International, Nestle S.A., Mars Inc., Sharjah Dates Factory, Flyberry Gourmet, Doyen Foods, Godiva, and AL FOAH.

Drivers

Increasing consumption of chocolates and gourmet dates owing to their health benefits coupled with the rising demand for various flavors is expected to foster growth of the chocolate and gourmet dates market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, improving availability of these products at supermarkets, hypermarkets, vending machines, airports, and others combined with increased consumer purchasing power is expected to boost growth of the chocolate and gourmet dates market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global chocolate and gourmet dates market witnessed a decent growth due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus. The virus-triggered health consciousness among consumers, has led to a surge in demand for nutritional confectionery products, thus, bolstering positive prospects for the marketโ€™s expansion. Adoption of online grocery services is further cushioning the growth of this market.

Key Takeaways

โ€ข The chocolate and gourmet dates market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for health-based chocolates and expanding confectionery industry.

. For instance, in November 2020, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that the Indian confectionery market is projected to reach US$ 150 billion by 2025.

โ€ข Considering the territorial landscape, the European region is the hot favorite for the global chocolate and gourmet dates market at the helm of an expanding chocolate industry (especially in Belgium) and a high number of FTAs (Foreign Tourist Arrivals).

โ€ข In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is teeming with attraction for the global chocolate and gourmet dates market on account of increasing purchasing power of consumers and rising consumption of chocolates in urban space.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Chocolate and Gourmet Dates Market, By Product Type:

Chocolates

Gourmet Dates

Global Chocolate and Gourmet Dates Market, By Packaging Type:

Gift Packaging

Standard Packaging

Global Chocolate and Gourmet Dates Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

