Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,297 in the last 365 days.

Nominations open: Utah Governor’s Spirit of Service Award

Tags: Civility and Service

Like so many Utahns, we are constantly looking for opportunities to listen, to learn from one another, and to improve people’s lives.  To that end, we’re very pleased to announce the Governor’s first annual Spirit of Service Award. 

We want to recognize individuals and groups who are making a difference in our community through acts of service.

On the campaign trail, we were able to plant trees and lay sod and we saw first hand how service can bring people together and build community. We’ve continued doing hands-on service throughout the first year of our administration because we know how important it is to give back and get to know the people we serve.

Utahns lead the nation in volunteerism, and there are so many of you engaged in important service work that often goes unnoticed. So we want to recognize you!

In partnership with the first lady’s Show Up “A million acts of service” campaign, we invite you to help us recognize the Utahns that help us make our state a better place. 

Our first annual “Governor’s Spirit of Service award” will be given to four individuals and four organizations at an award ceremony in April. 

To nominate an individual or organization doing extraordinary service, please fill out this form. We will be accepting nominations through March 4, 2022.

###

You just read:

Nominations open: Utah Governor’s Spirit of Service Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.