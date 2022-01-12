Nominations open: Utah Governor’s Spirit of Service Award

Like so many Utahns, we are constantly looking for opportunities to listen, to learn from one another, and to improve people’s lives. To that end, we’re very pleased to announce the Governor’s first annual Spirit of Service Award.

We want to recognize individuals and groups who are making a difference in our community through acts of service.

On the campaign trail, we were able to plant trees and lay sod and we saw first hand how service can bring people together and build community. We’ve continued doing hands-on service throughout the first year of our administration because we know how important it is to give back and get to know the people we serve.

Utahns lead the nation in volunteerism, and there are so many of you engaged in important service work that often goes unnoticed. So we want to recognize you!

In partnership with the first lady’s Show Up “A million acts of service” campaign, we invite you to help us recognize the Utahns that help us make our state a better place.

Our first annual “Governor’s Spirit of Service award” will be given to four individuals and four organizations at an award ceremony in April.

To nominate an individual or organization doing extraordinary service, please fill out this form. We will be accepting nominations through March 4, 2022.

