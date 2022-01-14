RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Public Affairs Specialist

Position Title: Public Affairs Specialist Job ID: 15586 Open To: Public Open Period: January 14, 2022 - January 24, 2022

Position Overview: The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov. DMPED is seeking a Public Affairs Specialist for its Communications unit.

The Communications unit is responsible for leading communications efforts (media relations, community outreach, public engagement events and digital media) for DMPED. The incumbent of this position will serve in the role of Public Affairs Specialist, supporting the development and implementation of communications strategies with a focus on real estate, affordable housing and other economic development priorities.

Position Description: As a Public Affairs Specialist at DMPED, you will monitor relevant media coverage, draft press releases and other communications products, support media relations, plan events, prepare agency executives for public appearance through the development of talking points and briefing memos, support stakeholder outreach and communications strategies, execute social media campaigns, and develop new ideas for effectively communicating about the agency’s objectives, impact, and available resources. Other duties could include marketing, website development, development of creative assets, and responding to general inquiries from stakeholders.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with focus in marketing, public relations, communications, urban planning, public policy, economics or related field preferred.

At least 3-5 years of relevant work experience.

Demonstrated familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods, business environment and economic development issues.

Excellent writing capability across a variety of media; experience writing about economic development issues, including real estate development, preferred.

Experience with media relations and strategy, including working with reporters and writing press releases.

Exceptional communications planning and project management skills, with the ability to manage large-scale meetings and events.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint is required.

Social media strategy, graphic design and web design skills a plus.

Strong attention to detail, high standards of performance, and motivation to make a difference in DC.Effective oral and written communication skills.

Entrepreneurial thinking and skills are highly welcomed.

Salary: This position is a grade 12 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $77,649 to $99,323. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors, including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, and agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700