Artrade Announces a Partnership Deal with 2 Artists

Living up to the team's expectations, Artrade is committed to improvement by consistently including essential features in its development processes. Who are these 2 renowned artists?

El Motion Lab

A specialist in motion design (2D and 3D), is an independent creative studio with a robust client base and has been in existence for 10 years now. El Motion Lab apt studio works speak volumes in displaying the wealth of experience in the artistic world. The team has expressed competence by meeting client satisfaction through artistic choices and directions.

The primary focus of El Motion Lab is on recycling. While applying the principle of reuse, El Motion Lab can give several everyday waste objects such as bottles a second chance to live when destroyed and then blown back to a new life. In a quest to reach more people and gain artistic freedom from certain constraints linked to projects done for clients and to have a return on investment on projects that are of immense importance to us, NFT was a great option, as it met the requirements to reach set goals.

However, one cannot barge into the NFT marketplace and start promoting products or services; there are rules and too many means. Artrade, as one of those means, possesses unimaginable features. El Motion Lab had already collaborated with Artrade on their ICO communication and was impressed by Artrade's "eco-friendly" approach.

Benjamin Spark

Benjamin Spark is a French-Belgian painter born in Boulogne-Billancourt (France) in 1969. Benjamin's visual language is freely inspired by art history and popular culture, reinventing canonized styles and genres while borrowing images from the cultural mainstream and certain subcultures of the 1990s.

Benjamin Spark creates arts using artificial algorithms to increase creativity potentials differently from photography, painting, or even Photoshop. Benjamin has been posting photos of his paintings on Instagram and Facebook for several years, but recently realized that NFTs are an answer to numerous questions.

On Artrade, Benjamin maintained that it is the answer to the problems posed by NFT platforms. Artrade understands that artists have precise requirements that have nothing to do with other types of NFTs. Artists don't care about technology and crypto-currency issues. Artists want community interaction; they want to "like" and be "liked" back; they want to interact with other artists and possibly propose collaborations. All this is only possible with Artrade in the NFT world. It is a platform designed as a social network and not a technical solution.

About Artrade

Artrade is a social NFT marketplace app focused on crossing the struggles of inefficiency, inequity, and fragmentations extant in the NFT space. It allows users the freedom to create NFTs, share them on social media platforms, discover, interact with NFT artists, and invest in their artistic works. Artrade bridges the gap between NFT communities and artists by directly integrating with social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, etc.

Artrade is designed to function as the solution to a broad spectrum of issues presented by the rapid growth of the NFT marketplace, which include: multiple interoperability issues, ethical problems, and a lack of coherent and accessible social features. Artrade solves these issues by creating the world's first accessible, fiat-enabled, community-driven social NFT app. The Artrade app can be accessed via any smartphone or mobile device, providing instant access to the global NFT marketplace.

