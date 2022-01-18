Best-Selling Author of “Brands Don’t Win” Receives Multiple Awards for Best Business Book
"Brands Don’t Win" reveals the proven, practical three-step Transcender System that leading companies use to transcend their rivals and own their markets.
I’m passionate about helping companies rise above their rivals and own their markets buy using the proven, powerful Transcender System to play a game only they can win.”BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling author Stan Bernard, MD, MBA was presented with the prestigious Firebird Book Award for “Best Business Book” for his book Brands Don’t Win. He also received the award for “Best Business Book” at The New England Book Festival and the “Best Strategy Book” award by Pinnacle Book Achievement.
— Stan Bernard
Inc. Magazine said “Stan Bernard trademarks The Transcender System -- a new approach to business that ditches traditional branding for something that will help companies triumph. Likening the approach to a political campaign, Brands Don’t Win will show you how to change the game -- and trounce all comers.”
“I’m honored to have been presented with these awards for my book,” Dr. Bernard said. “I’m passionate about helping companies rise above their rivals and own their markets buy using the proven, powerful Transcender System to play a game only they can win. Importantly, these Transcender companies do not play the traditional branding game.”
Forbes Magazine said “Maybe you’ve been playing by the rules. Stan Bernard would suggest you stop…. Throughout Brands Don’t Win, Dr. Bernard will take you through what he calls his Transcender System™ so you can finally ditch tradition in favor of reinvention. If you’re not satisfied by going with the flow, this book will ignite your desire to do more, become unique, and make a successful splash.”
About the Author
Stan Bernard, MD, MBA, is an internationally recognized, award-winning global competition consultant, keynote speaker, and best-selling author. He is the president of Bernard Associates, LLC, and the creator of the Transcender System™. Dr. Bernard is a former Senior Fellow at the Wharton School of Business where he taught marketing to MBA students for 14 years. He has been featured on television and in leading publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Bloomberg Businessweek.
For nearly four decades, Dr. Bernard has consulted with over a dozen Fortune 500 firms and 150 other leading companies spanning six continents. He has been involved in more than 300 product launches involving over 60 countries. Over 15,000 professionals have participated in his firm’s Competitive Simulations (“business war games”), Transcender System Training Workshops, Transcender System Seminars, and speaking engagements.
Dr. Bernard received his M.B.A. from The Wharton School of Business and his Medical Degree from Baylor College of Medicine.
Learn more at www.BrandsDontWin.com
